Updated to ver 1.26.

ver1.26

・Fixed a problem with the tab display of the "Wardancer's Trial" in the footprints of the adventure.

・When an enemy with no type of level-up destination is powered up with the hearts of level-up Ravvy, the name now shows the number of power-ups plus the number of power-ups.

The number of power-ups is now displayed in the name display.

・The increase in attack power when an enemy is powered up has been suppressed.

