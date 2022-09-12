 Skip to content

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 12 September 2022

Updated to ver 1.26.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.26
・Fixed a problem with the tab display of the "Wardancer's Trial" in the footprints of the adventure.

・When an enemy with no type of level-up destination is powered up with the hearts of level-up Ravvy, the name now shows the number of power-ups plus the number of power-ups.
　The number of power-ups is now displayed in the name display.

・The increase in attack power when an enemy is powered up has been suppressed.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

