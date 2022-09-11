Rogue Update 5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9494363 · Last edited 11 September 2022 – 18:39:22 UTC by Wendy

Heroes of Sherwood, 3 new levels are available now! 💥



Our new major update offers the Rogue Level Pack for $4.99 with fresh leaderboards:

Ice Mountain - Detonate an enormous gate, then spring up precarious glaciers

Waterwood - Zipline through the treetops of a seaside canopy

- Zipline through the treetops of a seaside canopy Haunted Harbor - Soar over toxic seas while fending off the Undead

Secret Tunnel and Twisted Tower will be added in October

and will be added in October Updates to graphics (characters + explosions), in-game UI, and level portals

Fixed major issues with controller, co-op, and settings

Welcome to new members of the CAGE community!

🕹️PAX West was an extremely fun experience

❤️We couldn't make Sherwood Extreme without your inspirational support

We fixed a number of bugs in single-player and co-op with the help our Discord community. Join for a free promo code.

If you'd like to support our small team, check out Patreon where you can be the first to play new levels[!

Thank you, our heroic community, for playing and inspiring us to continue creating Sherwood Extreme!

Love,

CAGE Studios 🔓❤️