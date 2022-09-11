 Skip to content

Sherwood Extreme update for 11 September 2022

Rogue Update 5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes of Sherwood, 3 new levels are available now! 💥

Our new major update offers the Rogue Level Pack for $4.99 with fresh leaderboards:

  • Ice Mountain - Detonate an enormous gate, then spring up precarious glaciers
  • Waterwood - Zipline through the treetops of a seaside canopy
  • Haunted Harbor - Soar over toxic seas while fending off the Undead
  • Secret Tunnel and Twisted Tower will be added in October
  • Updates to graphics (characters + explosions), in-game UI, and level portals
  • Fixed major issues with controller, co-op, and settings

Welcome to new members of the CAGE community!
🕹️PAX West was an extremely fun experience
❤️We couldn't make Sherwood Extreme without your inspirational support

We fixed a number of bugs in single-player and co-op with the help our Discord community. Join for a free promo code.

If you'd like to support our small team, check out Patreon where you can be the first to play new levels[!

Thank you, our heroic community, for playing and inspiring us to continue creating Sherwood Extreme!

Love,
CAGE Studios 🔓❤️

