Rogue Update 5.0

Heroes of Sherwood, 3 new levels are available now! 💥
Our new major update offers the Rogue Level Pack for $4.99 with fresh leaderboards:
- Ice Mountain - Detonate an enormous gate, then spring up precarious glaciers
- Waterwood - Zipline through the treetops of a seaside canopy
- Haunted Harbor - Soar over toxic seas while fending off the Undead
- Secret Tunnel and Twisted Tower will be added in October
- Updates to graphics (characters + explosions), in-game UI, and level portals
- Fixed major issues with controller, co-op, and settings
Welcome to new members of the CAGE community!
🕹️PAX West was an extremely fun experience
❤️We couldn't make Sherwood Extreme without your inspirational support
We fixed a number of bugs in single-player and co-op with the help our Discord community. Join for a free promo code.
If you'd like to support our small team, check out Patreon where you can be the first to play new levels[!
Thank you, our heroic community, for playing and inspiring us to continue creating Sherwood Extreme!
Love,
CAGE Studios 🔓❤️
Changed files in this update