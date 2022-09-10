 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 10 September 2022

Update 1.1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes to walking sounds
  • Exit from the container is now more visible
  • Changed the display effect on the camera monitor
  • The speed on the stairs has been increased, now it is much easier to go down the stairs than to climb up
  • The sounds of the ambient have been moved to a separate setting
  • Fixed a bug where if the host has a simplified mode of interaction of doors enabled, the ghost could no longer touch the doors
  • Added animation for creating ghost notes (Favorite things)
  • Fixed a bug when a photo of a hunter's corpse was not always counted

