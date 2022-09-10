- Fixes to walking sounds
- Exit from the container is now more visible
- Changed the display effect on the camera monitor
- The speed on the stairs has been increased, now it is much easier to go down the stairs than to climb up
- The sounds of the ambient have been moved to a separate setting
- Fixed a bug where if the host has a simplified mode of interaction of doors enabled, the ghost could no longer touch the doors
- Added animation for creating ghost notes (Favorite things)
- Fixed a bug when a photo of a hunter's corpse was not always counted
Ghost Exile update for 10 September 2022
Update 1.1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
