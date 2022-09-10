New Content Update!

Hello,
We have just released another update!
This new update focuses on adding a much-requested and entirely new game mechanic - vendor/friendly entities that can sell you items.
This entity can appear on any level and has a chance to spawn near campfires. A new level and entity and some other changes are also
introduced.
-A new "City" style level theme with skyscrapers and roads
-First "friendly" NPC entity, a Faceling that has a chance to appear at campfires and can sell you items
-Backrooms currency: Backcoin, is used to buy items from the vendor. Appears in three values, yellow = 1, blue = 2, red = 5
-Slain entities now can drop a few Backcoins in addition to loot
-small chests can also contain backcoin
-Added an achievement for collecting 10 backcoins
-Added an achievement for finding the city level
-Added an achievement for buying an item
-Added a new entity native to the city level
-Chef profession now starts with some food items
-Various smaller tweaks/fixes
As usual, there will be another regular update soon within another week or so!
Cheers!
Changed files in this update