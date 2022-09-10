New Content Update!

Hello,

We have just released another update!

This new update focuses on adding a much-requested and entirely new game mechanic - vendor/friendly entities that can sell you items.

This entity can appear on any level and has a chance to spawn near campfires. A new level and entity and some other changes are also

introduced.

-A new "City" style level theme with skyscrapers and roads

-First "friendly" NPC entity, a Faceling that has a chance to appear at campfires and can sell you items

-Backrooms currency: Backcoin, is used to buy items from the vendor. Appears in three values, yellow = 1, blue = 2, red = 5

-Slain entities now can drop a few Backcoins in addition to loot

-small chests can also contain backcoin

-Added an achievement for collecting 10 backcoins

-Added an achievement for finding the city level

-Added an achievement for buying an item

-Added a new entity native to the city level

-Chef profession now starts with some food items

-Various smaller tweaks/fixes

As usual, there will be another regular update soon within another week or so!

Cheers!