The Backrooms: Survival update for 10 September 2022

New Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9491069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We have just released another update!

This new update focuses on adding a much-requested and entirely new game mechanic - vendor/friendly entities that can sell you items.
This entity can appear on any level and has a chance to spawn near campfires. A new level and entity and some other changes are also
introduced.

-A new "City" style level theme with skyscrapers and roads
-First "friendly" NPC entity, a Faceling that has a chance to appear at campfires and can sell you items
-Backrooms currency: Backcoin, is used to buy items from the vendor. Appears in three values, yellow = 1, blue = 2, red = 5
-Slain entities now can drop a few Backcoins in addition to loot
-small chests can also contain backcoin
-Added an achievement for collecting 10 backcoins
-Added an achievement for finding the city level
-Added an achievement for buying an item
-Added a new entity native to the city level
-Chef profession now starts with some food items
-Various smaller tweaks/fixes

As usual, there will be another regular update soon within another week or so!

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1889641
