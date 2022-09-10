Last Fixes Before Halloween

News:
- 1 New Bottle: Bottled Ameba.
Fixes:
- Fixed bug where Halloweena made unnecessary attack sounds;
- Fixed bug where Big Bob wouldn't wake up in Elite Challenge rooms;
- Fixed bug where Tadeu (Boss) appeared inside Big Bob;
- Fixed bug where Tadeu after being defeated would appear with items on top of others;
- Fixed bug where Slime King would not drop Heroic Reward correctly;
- Fixed bug with Steam achievements in offline mode.
Changes:
- Losing skeletal hearts no longer decreases Black Market chance;
- Scepter of Uncertainty now fires slightly faster;
- New animations for bullets when hitting enemies;
- True Ending Boss now glows a little brighter.
Changed files in this update