Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 10 September 2022

Last Fixes Before Halloween

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News:

  • 1 New Bottle: Bottled Ameba.

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where Halloweena made unnecessary attack sounds;
  • Fixed bug where Big Bob wouldn't wake up in Elite Challenge rooms;
  • Fixed bug where Tadeu (Boss) appeared inside Big Bob;
  • Fixed bug where Tadeu after being defeated would appear with items on top of others;
  • Fixed bug where Slime King would not drop Heroic Reward correctly;
  • Fixed bug with Steam achievements in offline mode.

Changes:

  • Losing skeletal hearts no longer decreases Black Market chance;
  • Scepter of Uncertainty now fires slightly faster;
  • New animations for bullets when hitting enemies;
  • True Ending Boss now glows a little brighter.

