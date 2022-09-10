Ver0.3 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9490588 · Last edited 10 September 2022 – 14:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This is a major update, this update completes the first half of the first chapter

Completed the map of the star system Weitouma

Completed the old Imperial Ritual Costume of Cheng Lin Xing, which can be obtained in the Weitouma system.

Completed the Saito storyline

Finished the first half of the Minamoto Syuku episode

Completed 2 sets of dynamic cg's for Cheng Lin Xing, 1 set of static cg's can be viewed in the research bay of the ship, the new dynamic cg's are on the second page of dynamic cg options.

The next version will complete the plot of Minamoto Syuku and the character of Minamoto Syuku can control and join the ship.