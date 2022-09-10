 Skip to content

Draken update for 10 September 2022

Early Access Build 6.1 Released!

10 September 2022

  • Added Collectables and achievement Sword of the Ancient
  • Improved some texture sizes and details for performance
  • Fixed lobby load box size issue
  • Fixed miscellaneous lobby UI issues
  • Fixed game logic getting stuck in some rare cases
  • Game engine upgrade

