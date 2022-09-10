- Added Collectables and achievement Sword of the Ancient
- Improved some texture sizes and details for performance
- Fixed lobby load box size issue
- Fixed miscellaneous lobby UI issues
- Fixed game logic getting stuck in some rare cases
- Game engine upgrade
Draken update for 10 September 2022
Early Access Build 6.1 Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
