Nienix update for 10 September 2022

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Version 0.5550920381

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a display error for COOP clients when playing with the new Sentinel-type ships.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error which could cause segments to "lock" when getting really far away from the head (i.e., far off camera). This would cause weird cascading display issues for the visible segments.
🎯 [Performance] Significantly reduced the number of raycasts required by enemy AI:s in events without static bodies. This should decrease lag and increase responsiveness of enemy AI (as well as for your own summons).

