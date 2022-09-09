Path 0.10d

Added a new hero - Monk, and with him new unlocks!

The game is still a lot of bugs and defects, I need some time to fix them, I received a lot of feedback from various sources today.

In the near future I will concentrate on fixing them.

In the meantime I'm releasing a small balance fix.

Balance:

-Opponents are more active surrounding the player.

-Sylph now has more gentle hitboxes.

-Sylph stops if you are too far away from him.

-Limited pushback resistance of opponents (golems in particular).

-Lesser block points for golems.

-Cultists cast invulnerability less often.

-Slightly reduced hp of some enemies.

-Penetration and Adamantite gives a bonus to knockback against opponents with high resistance.

-An arrow now flies through enemies and strikes up to 3 foes.

-Knife Flying now flies through foes and hits up to 2 foes.

-All summonses gained +2 to life time.

Fixed bugs:

-Health spent in a sacrifice applied to all further runs until a restart.

-The same applied to Pegasus Wings.

-A few more minor bugs.