Path 0.10d

Added a new hero - Monk, and with him new unlocks!
The game is still a lot of bugs and defects, I need some time to fix them, I received a lot of feedback from various sources today.
In the near future I will concentrate on fixing them.
In the meantime I'm releasing a small balance fix.
Balance:
-Opponents are more active surrounding the player.
-Sylph now has more gentle hitboxes.
-Sylph stops if you are too far away from him.
-Limited pushback resistance of opponents (golems in particular).
-Lesser block points for golems.
-Cultists cast invulnerability less often.
-Slightly reduced hp of some enemies.
-Penetration and Adamantite gives a bonus to knockback against opponents with high resistance.
-An arrow now flies through enemies and strikes up to 3 foes.
-Knife Flying now flies through foes and hits up to 2 foes.
-All summonses gained +2 to life time.
Fixed bugs:
-Health spent in a sacrifice applied to all further runs until a restart.
-The same applied to Pegasus Wings.
-A few more minor bugs.
