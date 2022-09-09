Sentinel - a new kind of ship!

Version 0.5550920380

🎯 [New ship type] A completely new ship type has been added! This variant moves like the worm summons, and is called "Sentinel". It comes with on-board turrets and can be modded in the same fashion as other ships.

🎯 [New ships] 11 sentinel-type ships have been added to the loot table.

🎯 [Misc] Beam weapons by friendly summons no longer collide with players, unless they can provide buffs.

🎯 [Misc] Crosshair lasers no longer collide with background-type enemies.

🎯 [Misc] The queue for running physics tests (AABBs and raycasts) could previously, given complex scenes (e.g., Continuum Events with multiple players), fill up. This would yield many auras and explosions to miss. The max number of raycasts/AABBs per frame has now been extended, and this should solve these issues.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a physics-related crash bug.