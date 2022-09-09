 Skip to content

Unoffensible Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Version 0.0.31 - GPU performance increase

Version 0.0.31 - Build 9485077

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fog of war is now more performant
  • Fog of war has less errors at glancing edges
  • Known issue : at the edge of the maps there are some gray artifacts

