- Fog of war is now more performant
- Fog of war has less errors at glancing edges
- Known issue : at the edge of the maps there are some gray artifacts
Unoffensible Playtest update for 9 September 2022
Version 0.0.31 - GPU performance increase
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update