AGE OF DYNASTY IS OUT NOW IN EARLY ACCESS!

After a Survey conducted on Discord, we decided to release Age of Dynasty in its Alpha Stage. At the end of 2022 we plan to release the Beta and continue to grow our bonds to the community to create the best game for everyone involved.

Join our Discord to be a part of this Journey, take part in surveys and give us your feedback and suggestions directly.

Age of Dynasty is an open-world survival game that spans from the end of the Stone Age to the future. Every playthrough is

different because of randomly generated worlds and the possibility to play together with your friends.

As a young woman/man you have to fight your way through the last days of the ice age and end the age of hunter-gatherers.

You'll have to build a city and manage its inhabitants to reach new eras and always unlock new buildings and items.

The roadmap will come in the next few days will apply from December when we plan to release the beta.

