Stellar Warfare update for 9 September 2022

New weapons!

Share · View all patches · Build 9484183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week some new weaponry has been added. We're also planning a merge of a whole bunch of new features from our testserver.

  • Reproduced an issue causing screen resolution settings not being saved at 4k resolution
  • Identified a new issue with the resolution display value being incorrect. Making a trello ticket of it for @Admiral Atrixsanna to pick up
  • Changed the shipyard autocannon upgrade to have a burst mode and I have changed its projectiles to have trails
  • Added The tracker (medium triple burst weapon)
  • Phiriton Anti Heavy weapon added
  • Added Atrix his Sanitizer anti building weapon (http://patreon.com/tensegames reward)
  • Double Barrel Xati added
  • Decimator anti building weapon added
  • Added two new default unlocked weapons. The others have to be found.
  • Added the Sarkuth medium cannon

