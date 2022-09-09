New weapons!

This week some new weaponry has been added. We're also planning a merge of a whole bunch of new features from our testserver.
- Reproduced an issue causing screen resolution settings not being saved at 4k resolution
- Identified a new issue with the resolution display value being incorrect. Making a trello ticket of it for @Admiral Atrixsanna to pick up
- Changed the shipyard autocannon upgrade to have a burst mode and I have changed its projectiles to have trails
- Added The tracker (medium triple burst weapon)
- Phiriton Anti Heavy weapon added
- Added Atrix his Sanitizer anti building weapon (http://patreon.com/tensegames reward)
- Double Barrel Xati added
- Decimator anti building weapon added
- Added two new default unlocked weapons. The others have to be found.
- Added the Sarkuth medium cannon
