- Added a numerical display of loyalty to the unit information in the game.
- Added admission animations for the store and "Lucky 13".
- Now the lords play cards more cautiously in "Lucky 13".
- Added a map editor, launched in the LegionMapEditor folder in the main game directory, which allows you to edit levels and save them as uploadable mods.
- Modified the skill effect of the guard skill.
- Adjusted the reinforcement items of some high-star creatures.
- Fixed the bug that unlocked items in the store did not show unlock conditions.
- Fixed the bug that the creature contact anomaly during the Hero Departure of the Queen Ridress and the Phantom Warrior was fixed.
- Fixed some bugs where the effect of the skill did not match the description.
- Fixed a number of bugs where the effect of the holy relics did not match the description.
- Fixed a bug where the avatar "Loslaner" and "Goblin" effects did not match the description.
LEGIONCRAFT update for 9 September 2022
Legion v1.0.5 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
