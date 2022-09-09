 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 9 September 2022

Patch notes 2022-09-09 (Experimental)

Build 9483230

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Misc.

  • Added missing click sounds.
  • Updated in-game credits. The community members section will be updated in the next update.

Bug fixes

  • Well-being is now correctly displayed when its value is 0.
  • Removed an extra space on golems' Durability bar.
  • Fixed a crash caused by hovering a cursor over a disabled row in Settlement Panel.
  • Fixed a crash caused by disconnecting an inhabited dwelling from a district.
  • Fixed a crash caused by beavers trying to wander on long bridges.

Changed depots in development branch

Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
