Patch notes 2022-09-09 (Experimental)

Misc.
- Added missing click sounds.
- Updated in-game credits. The community members section will be updated in the next update.
Bug fixes
- Well-being is now correctly displayed when its value is 0.
- Removed an extra space on golems' Durability bar.
- Fixed a crash caused by hovering a cursor over a disabled row in Settlement Panel.
- Fixed a crash caused by disconnecting an inhabited dwelling from a district.
- Fixed a crash caused by beavers trying to wander on long bridges.
Changed depots in development branch