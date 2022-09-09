1.11.5 MainMenu has arrived! The update brings forth some great new quality of life features that were requested. Theirs now a main menu as the title suggests. ːsteammockingː Along with that arrow keys now function as a movement method, for now you can't disable them, but no worries if you were to hit for instance W & up arrow it will still function as if one key was pressed. No "Double speed" or anything will occur. Also theirs a level display that tells you the level your currently playing, as well as a few other features that will be written in the ChangeLog. Level 20 is in development although it is not yet complete, it will likely be released mid this month (September) As always happy gaming and i hope you enjoy the update!

