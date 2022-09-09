-Fixed UI Overlap.
-instead of pressing O to chat added a chat button to the UI.
-better chat bubble.
-Character will automatically release itself from the ladder when touching ground.
-tweaked the tree model.
-changed some of the stairs to better looking ones.
-added fences.
Alakenisland update for 9 September 2022
update
-Fixed UI Overlap.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update