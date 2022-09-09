 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alakenisland update for 9 September 2022

update

Share · View all patches · Build 9481574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed UI Overlap.
-instead of pressing O to chat added a chat button to the UI.
-better chat bubble.
-Character will automatically release itself from the ladder when touching ground.
-tweaked the tree model.
-changed some of the stairs to better looking ones.
-added fences.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link