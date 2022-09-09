 Skip to content

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 9 September 2022

Ver0.69

Build 9481170

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the flowering specifications and strengthened the production
Enhanced the production of footsteps on the map
Adjusted the appearance rate of wandering fantasy girls
Fixed some bugs

