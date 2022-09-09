Changed the flowering specifications and strengthened the production
Enhanced the production of footsteps on the map
Adjusted the appearance rate of wandering fantasy girls
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 9 September 2022
Ver0.69
