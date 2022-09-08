- Starting arrows have been increased from 12 > 15
- Dash now resets wallbounce
- Shadow arrow now leaves a trail behind when teleported too
- Satchel changed back to additive movement for now, override will come back in a later patch when talents are implemented
- Reduced cooldowns on all special arrows
- Reduced cooldowns on all utility
- Wallbounce reseters on maps now reset dash instead
- Arrowpacks give 5 arrows, fixed a bug where multiple packs were giving 3
- New First Person Perspective (FPP) mode added to custom games (this is a very rough draft and will change majorly over future patches)
- Greybox map change updates
- Spawn barrier material updated
Project Sparrow update for 8 September 2022
Patch 0.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
