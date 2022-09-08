 Skip to content

Project Sparrow update for 8 September 2022

Patch 0.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9480608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Starting arrows have been increased from 12 > 15
  • Dash now resets wallbounce
  • Shadow arrow now leaves a trail behind when teleported too
  • Satchel changed back to additive movement for now, override will come back in a later patch when talents are implemented
  • Reduced cooldowns on all special arrows
  • Reduced cooldowns on all utility
  • Wallbounce reseters on maps now reset dash instead
  • Arrowpacks give 5 arrows, fixed a bug where multiple packs were giving 3
  • New First Person Perspective (FPP) mode added to custom games (this is a very rough draft and will change majorly over future patches)
  • Greybox map change updates
  • Spawn barrier material updated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1461601
