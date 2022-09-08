1.0.72198 - Escape the Eviscerator

WIRED FOR DEATH

Introducing Video Horror Society’s newest invention - the sentient superweapon that’s coded to kill.

Welcome to the arena... DEATHWIRE!

This lean mean killing machine is our newest playable monster, setting targets from the future in the Escape The Eviscerator Update. Complete with an electrifying Movie trilogy, killer cosmetics, and its origin, The Eviscerator map, mankind will be star struck and struck dead when Deathwire takes center stage.

**

PREPARE TO BE EVISCERATED

**





Deathwire Powers & Mutations

Power - Death Drift

While in Assault Mode, focusing for 1.2 seconds will switch Deathwire to Drift Mode. Drift Mode increases Deathwire's movement speed by 20%.

While in Drift Mode, attacking or using Death Drift for 0.66 seconds will switch Deathwire back to Assault Mode.

Death Drift cannot be used for 2 seconds after hitting a teen.

Death Drift can be used to change modes while in the Banished state.

🏎 Mutation - Nitro Booster

After switching into Drift Mode you will move an additional 160% faster for 1.4 seconds.

The time Death Drift can't be used after hitting a teen is increased to 10 seconds.

🏎 Mutation - Homicycle

Decreases the focusing time required to enter Drift Mode by 40%

The movement speed bonus provided by Drift Mode is reduced by 25%

🏎 Mutation - Overdriver

While in Drift Mode your Voltage Vise cooldown recovers 50% faster.

While in Assault Mode your Voltage Vise cooldown recovers 50% slower.

Power - Voltage Vise

After focusing for 0.85 seconds, Deathwire will fire an energy pulse in a cone out to 18 meters that will afflict all active teens within the area with Shocked for 2.6 seconds and Overcharged for 7 seconds.

Voltage Vise has a cooldown of 15 seconds and cannot be used for 7 after hitting a Teen.

During Shocked status teens will be slowed and unable to perform most actions.

During Overcharged status teens cannot be affected by another Voltage Vise.

Up to 2 uses of Voltage Vise can be stored.

Voltage Vise cannot be used while in Drift Mode.

🔌 Mutation - Sensor Spike

While teens are Shocked they will also be Exposed.

The activation time of Voltage Vise is increased by 45%.

🔌 Mutation - Circuit Breaker

When teens are Shocked they will also become Jammed for 20 seconds.

The Overcharged status lasts an additional 1.5 seconds.

🔌 Chaos Coil

You may now store up to 3 uses of Voltage Vise at a time.

Voltage Vise no longer affects unarmed teens.

Power - Beam Matrix

After focusing for 1.2 seconds, Deathwire will sweep a targeted area with a sensor beam. All active teens within the beam will be Exposed for 3 seconds.

Beam Matrix has a cooldown of 22 seconds and cannot be used for 10 seconds after hitting a teen.

🤖 Mutation - Risk Radar

The time that armed teens are Exposed by Beam Matrix is increased by 30%.

The time that unarmed teens are Exposed by Beam Matrix is reduced by 30%.

🤖 Mutation - Augmented Optics

The area scanned by Beam Matrix is increased by 30%.

The activation time of Beam Matrix is increased by 30%.

🤖 Mutation - Terror Tracer

In Drift Mode your movement speed when activating Beam Matrix is increased by 250%.

In Assault Mode your movement speed when activating Beam Matrix is reduced by 80%



New Map - The Eviscerator

With the release of Escape The Eviscerator comes our newest map! Deathwire’s home turf, The Eviscerator map, is now available FREE for ALL players!

Tour the set of the future’s favourite reality show where brave champions face off against carnal killing machines. Do you have what it takes to be a Maximum champion? Or are you a superweapon Wired for Death? Enter The Eviscerator tonight and let the games begin!

Patch Notes - 1.0.72198

Known Issues

The Stigma XP reward screens will erroneously appear during the End of Round flow for teen and monster players. This is a display issue only.

Workaround for the issues below: PLEASE RESTART YOUR GAME AFTER PURCHASING DEATHWIRE TO UNLOCK THE CHARACTER CORRECTLY. We are working on a hotfix to address these issues!

Purchasing Deathwire will not unlock the first Journey node, and the first Movie will not be auto rented

Purchasing Deathwire after previewing another item in the Store will not fully unlock Deathwire's customization/loadout screen

Bounty System

Monsters will now earn up to 40 Flux per match played (based on their final match score) instead of a 10% XP bonus.

Busted Status

Added the 'Busted' status to the game. An injured teen with the 'Busted' status can no longer be healed by other teens, nor can they use the Medkit stations to heal themselves. The unpowered Sacred Staff can overcome this affliction and heal 'Busted 'teens as normal. 'Busted' status has a unique appearance on the player card when a teen is Injured, and the pools of chroma left by the teen will be uniquely colored.

The 'Busted' status is now applied to teens for the remainder of the match after they are hit 6 times. This status will persist even if a teen is resurrected by the Book of the Dead.

Pickups

The Book of the Dead lockbox will now only spawn on the map after a teen has died during a match.

Slightly increased the size of the remnants from consumed Clash Cola and Chompie Bars to be easier to notice.

Chompie Bars and Clash Cola pickups will no longer spawn outside of vending machines on the map unless brought in through a Chompie Bar Stash or Clash Cola Stash.

Increased the delay after consuming a Clash Cola to gain the full speed boost to 1.2 seconds (from 0.6 seconds)

Ray Gun

Improved the net code when using the Trick Shot Ray Gun mod to be more accurate at high latencies.

Sacred Staff

The animation when attacking with the Sacred Staff has been changed to prevent situations where the weapon was able to attack from unintended angles.

Flamethrower

Reduced the Flamethrower weapon charge to 8.5 seconds (from 9.5 seconds).

Reduced the time that damage will linger on the monster after they escape Flamethrower flames by 20%.

Shock Sphere

Increased the activation time of the Shock Sphere to 2.4 seconds (from 2.2 seconds)

Increased the minimum time required for a Fuse Box to reactivate after being used to energize the Shock Sphere to 150 seconds (from 120)

Infernal Eye

Reduced the Infernal Eye weapon charge to 24 seconds (from 25 seconds)

RC Flyer

Reduced the RC Flyer weapon charge to 53 seconds (from 55 seconds).

Weapon Mods

Reduced the bonus range granted by the Flamethrower mod Under Pressure to 15% (from 20%).

Reduced the bonus range granted by the RC Flyer mod Long Shot to 15% (from 20%).

Reduced the bonus range given by the Enigma mod Death Wish to 15% (from 20%).

Werewolf

DEVELOPER'S NOTE: We have been monitoring feedback on the monster experience and the frustration that sometimes occurs when waiting on cooldowns to recover in order to engage armed teens. The Werewolf has suffered the most from this due to having several long cooldowns. To this end, we have made several adjustments to Werewolf's powers to allow some of them to be used more frequently. This change required a rework to a related mutation as well. We hope these changes will make Werewolf more enjoyable to play for monster players of all skill levels.

Reduced the Werewolf's base movement speed by 2%.

Increased the speed bonus granted by Berserk to 26% (from 24%).

Reduced the base cooldown of the Berserk power to 20 seconds (from 24 seconds)

Increased the speed the Werewolf can move while focusing the Hunt power by 50%.

Reduced the base cooldown of Hunt to 45 seconds (from 55 seconds).

Reduced the duration of Hunt to 20 seconds (from 25 seconds).

Increased the cooldown penalty to Berserk when the Vicious mutation is equipped to 25% (from 20%).

Grim has been redesigned. The upsides are now to decrease the focusing time required to use Berserk by 50% and decrease the cooldown of Berserk by 15%. The downside is that an active Berserk will cancel when Howl is used.

Monster

Plagues are now a core mechanic of all monsters rather than only accessible via prizes. Whenever a monster does not have a Plague equipped, they will make progress towards earning a new Plague by hitting teens. After 8 hits, monsters can press the 'Use Plague' button to fetch a random Plague from a tear in the Beyond to be used at a later time.

New monster interaction: Monsters are now able to hit powered vending machines with their Basic Attack to temporarily sabotage them. Once sabotaged, the vending machine cannot be interacted with by teens. 90 seconds afterwards, a random vending machine of the same type will be chosen to power on again. Sabotaging vending machines will also grant the monster a small number of Dominance points.

The recovery speed after a monster misses an attack has been increased by 10%.

After hitting a teen the monster scream now emits shockwaves for 0.5 seconds longer and each wave diminishes in size at a slower rate.

Plagues

The Plague of Agony now increases Life loss while Prone by 200% over 11 seconds (down from 250%)

The Plague of Fury now grants 40% Rage over 5 seconds (down from 50%)

Perks

Ruthless: The bonus to recovery speed after missing an attack has been reduced to 10%/20%/30% (from 13%/26%/39%).

Scream Fest: Reduced the bonus to Disruption duration to 10%/20%/30% (from 12%/24%/36%).

Deadly Bite: The Exposed status applied to teens has been increased to 2/4.5/7 seconds (up from 2/3.5/5 seconds) and the activation cooldown has been removed.

Easy Target: This perk can only activate once every 180/120/60 seconds (up from 120/90/60 seconds).

Teens

The amount of time a teen is immobilized after failing a Prone timing minigame is reduced by 20%.

Visual Effects

A new visual effect will appear when a teen is recovering Life (e.g. from weapon mods, perks, or pickups).

A new visual effect will appear while a teen's Life is being drained from certain weapon mods and when hit by the monster.

Customization

A heart sticker has been added to the inventory of all teen and monster players.

Options

Added a Brightness slider to the video tab.

Increased the amount mouse and controller sensitivity sliders can adjust sensitivity.

Facility

The 'Bar' area has been renamed 'Cafe' to better align with its appearance.

Fixed an issue where some door frames had no collision.

Highschool

The objects in the Garden Storage room now provide better cover for the monster.

Hotel

Burn stations have been moved from the Caretaker Office to the Back Alley.

Purify stations have been moved from the Reno Room to the Trophy Room.

Moved a Purify station in the front of the bar to the back.

Moved some Rift spawn locations to new rooms.

Training

The mouse wheel can now be used to cycle options at the weapon table and interactable TVs.

Vending machines have been added to the Monster Training map.

Movies and Scenes

The movie challenge "Replenish a consumed Plague by hitting teens." has been replaced with "Fetch a Plague from the Beyond."

Added a new movie challenge task: "Play a match where the Book of the Dead was used." This will replace the task "Resurrect a teen with the Book of the Dead" for newly generated teen Forgotten Films.

Added a new movie challenge task: "Sabotage a Vending Machine." This can appear in newly generated evil Forgotten Films and future Limited movies.

Increased the damage credit granted per match for movie challenges involving damaging the monster with a weapon to 3 seconds (from 2 seconds).

Movie challenges that once required achieving a total score of at least 12,000 points have been reduced to 10,000 points.

Scoring

Increased the Grit points earned from collecting Luma to 85-170 points depending on the Luma's size (up from 75-150).

Increased the Grit points gained by healing yourself to 22 points per second (from 15 points per second).

Increased the Grit points gained by being chased by the monster to 24 points per second (up from 16 points per second).

Increased the Onslaught points gained when injuring a teen to 125 points (up from 100 points).

Increased the Onslaught points gained when knocking down a teen to 160 points (up from 150 points).

Decreased the Onslaught points gained when killing a teen to 220 points (down from 300 points).

Increased the Dominance points gained for hitting armed teens to 175 points (up from 150 points).

Decreased the Dominance points gained for each wound avoided as monster to 375 points (down from 425 points).

Added new scoring event to Doll Master "Teleport Attack" that awards 250 Torment points when hitting a teen within 8 seconds of using the Teleport power.

End of Round

The appearance of the End of Round level up screen has been updated.

Game Stats Page

Removed the percentage and total # of games played from the "Teen Games Survived" and "Monster Games Survived" panels of the overview page.

Separated the "Matches Survived" and "Matches Played" stat on the monster and teen tab.

Removed the percentage and total # of attacks from the "Successful Hits" stat on the monster tab.

Lobby

Reduced the time it takes a match to start after a lobby has been filled to 30 seconds (from 60 seconds).

Bug Fixes