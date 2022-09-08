NO MORE PUZZLES

Updated the Game to contain an option to deactivate the puzzles in the Levels. Like finding a key to unlock a door.
You can now choose between:
- No puzzles (all doors unlocked, perfect for straightforward shooter types)
- Easy puzzles (just the big puzzles, but not the miner ones. For example: Only the Bunker entry of the Russian Level is locked, but not the doors inside the Bunker.)
- Hard puzzles (all puzzles active, as it was before by default)
You can change the puzzle-settings in the option menu. Independent if you already have a Savestate, because the setting is bound to your Game settings and not your Save slot.
Caution:
If it happened, what it normally shouldn't and the game gets broken, delete the "Usersettings" file under "AppData/LocalLow/SmithHound/Snuff".
Changed files in this update