NO MORE PUZZLES

Updated the Game to contain an option to deactivate the puzzles in the Levels. Like finding a key to unlock a door.

You can now choose between:

No puzzles (all doors unlocked, perfect for straightforward shooter types)

Easy puzzles (just the big puzzles, but not the miner ones. For example: Only the Bunker entry of the Russian Level is locked, but not the doors inside the Bunker.)

Hard puzzles (all puzzles active, as it was before by default)

You can change the puzzle-settings in the option menu. Independent if you already have a Savestate, because the setting is bound to your Game settings and not your Save slot.

Caution:

If it happened, what it normally shouldn't and the game gets broken, delete the "Usersettings" file under "AppData/LocalLow/SmithHound/Snuff".