Snuff update for 8 September 2022

NO MORE PUZZLES

Snuff update for 8 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the Game to contain an option to deactivate the puzzles in the Levels. Like finding a key to unlock a door.

You can now choose between:

  • No puzzles (all doors unlocked, perfect for straightforward shooter types)
  • Easy puzzles (just the big puzzles, but not the miner ones. For example: Only the Bunker entry of the Russian Level is locked, but not the doors inside the Bunker.)
  • Hard puzzles (all puzzles active, as it was before by default)

You can change the puzzle-settings in the option menu. Independent if you already have a Savestate, because the setting is bound to your Game settings and not your Save slot.

Caution:
If it happened, what it normally shouldn't and the game gets broken, delete the "Usersettings" file under "AppData/LocalLow/SmithHound/Snuff".

