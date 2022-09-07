Update Notes for Sep 8

(Sep.5)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 5, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.

hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Added merchant event, related to injured person

-Decreased injured person spawn chance

-Increased reward from helping/robbing injured person

-Boosted some of the age related techniques

-Added left-shift as dash sub hotkey

-Added thunder damage calculation description for thunder affinity technique

-Boss room will light up on minimap when room before boss room is cleared

-Updated burn damage as 2x as previous

-Updated conclusion time of boss timer in run summary window

