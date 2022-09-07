Update Notes for Sep 8

(Sep.5)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 5, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.
hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding
-Added merchant event, related to injured person
-Decreased injured person spawn chance
-Increased reward from helping/robbing injured person
-Boosted some of the age related techniques
-Added left-shift as dash sub hotkey
-Added thunder damage calculation description for thunder affinity technique
-Boss room will light up on minimap when room before boss room is cleared
-Updated burn damage as 2x as previous
-Updated conclusion time of boss timer in run summary window
Discord channel for questions and feedbacks: https://discord.gg/vMPPb9HQNy
