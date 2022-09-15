Marauder Update!

Howdy!
This update adds a special encounter with the Marauder--a mini boss of sorts. He's a nasty character with his own bizarre set of morals. He's a tough cookie so watch yourself! Sooner or later he should find you anywhere in The West after you've completed the Precious Cargo job.
Changelog
- added Marauder mini boss
- tweaked balancing for enemies and weapons, specifically for the later game
- various minor improvements
A huge thank you for all the feedback! Please keep it coming--it's so valuable! I'm a one man shop here so I'm extremely grateful for all the help from players! The easiest way to send feedback is to press F12 while playing--this will bring up bug reporter tool right within the game. Or if you prefer you can also send me an email directly: andy@iqsoup.com.
Have fun!
-Andy
Changed files in this update