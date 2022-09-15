Marauder Update!

Howdy!

This update adds a special encounter with the Marauder--a mini boss of sorts. He's a nasty character with his own bizarre set of morals. He's a tough cookie so watch yourself! Sooner or later he should find you anywhere in The West after you've completed the Precious Cargo job.

Changelog

added Marauder mini boss

tweaked balancing for enemies and weapons, specifically for the later game

various minor improvements

A huge thank you for all the feedback! Please keep it coming--it's so valuable! I'm a one man shop here so I'm extremely grateful for all the help from players! The easiest way to send feedback is to press F12 while playing--this will bring up bug reporter tool right within the game. Or if you prefer you can also send me an email directly: andy@iqsoup.com.

Have fun!

-Andy