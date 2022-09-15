 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Grit update for 15 September 2022

Marauder Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9472460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy!

This update adds a special encounter with the Marauder--a mini boss of sorts. He's a nasty character with his own bizarre set of morals. He's a tough cookie so watch yourself! Sooner or later he should find you anywhere in The West after you've completed the Precious Cargo job.

Changelog

  • added Marauder mini boss
  • tweaked balancing for enemies and weapons, specifically for the later game
  • various minor improvements

A huge thank you for all the feedback! Please keep it coming--it's so valuable! I'm a one man shop here so I'm extremely grateful for all the help from players! The easiest way to send feedback is to press F12 while playing--this will bring up bug reporter tool right within the game. Or if you prefer you can also send me an email directly: andy@iqsoup.com.

Have fun!
-Andy

Changed files in this update

Age of Grit [PC] Depot 724333
  • Loading history…
Age of Grit [Mac] Depot 724334
  • Loading history…
Age of Grit [Linux] Depot 724335
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link