V1.9.2 - Bugfixes & Improvements

Hey everyone!

After carefully reading all the reviews and feedback we've received, we made the following improvements to the game. We would like to thank each and every one of you for playing our game and sharing your feedback ːluvː

Keep reporting, suggesting, and participating ːluvː

Patch Notes

Added

A new chunk of Forest Land has been added



Changes

Cost of doubling Chests in Dungeons have been significantly reduced

Item variety in Premium Balloons has been increased

Quick Selling has been improved. No more pop-ups on low-tier items

Reduced the required XP to unlock Chambers in Dungeons

Reduced the cost for Potion and Generator crafting recipes

Merge Chains of Trinket Fragments have now been removed

Early Game pacing has been improved with extended Energy refills

Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Events to end prematurely

Fixed an issue that would show Tutorial pop-ups more than intended

Fixed an issue with Fullscreen mode on Mac

Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter