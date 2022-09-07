 Skip to content

MergeCrafter update for 7 September 2022

V1.9.2 - Bugfixes & Improvements

Build 9471533

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

After carefully reading all the reviews and feedback we've received, we made the following improvements to the game. We would like to thank each and every one of you for playing our game and sharing your feedback ːluvː

Keep reporting, suggesting, and participating ːluvː

Patch Notes

Added
  • A new chunk of Forest Land has been added
Changes
  • Cost of doubling Chests in Dungeons have been significantly reduced
  • Item variety in Premium Balloons has been increased
  • Quick Selling has been improved. No more pop-ups on low-tier items
  • Reduced the required XP to unlock Chambers in Dungeons
  • Reduced the cost for Potion and Generator crafting recipes
  • Merge Chains of Trinket Fragments have now been removed
  • Early Game pacing has been improved with extended Energy refills
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue causing Events to end prematurely
  • Fixed an issue that would show Tutorial pop-ups more than intended
  • Fixed an issue with Fullscreen mode on Mac

Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter

