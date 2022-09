Join us in our weekly Developer Royale mode Tournament at 3pm EST on Friday the 9th. Ready up at 2:56pm to see if you can

If you are looking for bandmates to do battle with or want more news and reminders of this and other events come over to our [Discord!](discord.gg/W8SpQBpggA)

Good luck and See you on stage!

