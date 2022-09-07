Beta 1.2: Redshift

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Owners of the game, we offer you the opportunity to test the most important update since the launch of Out There: Oceans of Time.

We took your feedback into account and are now proud to present to you our work from the past few months.

Go to your Steam library

🚀 Go to the game settings (setting nut on the right or right click on the game name on the left)

🚀 Click on Properties

🚀 Then on Betas

🚀 Scroll down the menu of the first bar

🚀 Select "beta_redshift"

🚀 No code is needed, the download will start!

You are the very first to discover our next update: Redshift. This Beta includes content subject to change and does not reflect the final game quality.

Help us test Redshift’s new features:

🪐 New Oxygen management system on Rocky Planets Expeditions

🪐 New class skills

🪐 New Consumable and Passive Equipments

🪐 Garden Planets Expeditions upgrades

🪐 New maps for all kinds of Expeditions

🪐 New way to explore maps (Tunnels, Ancient Portals, and Unstable Structures)

🪐 Overall difficulty balancing

🪐 Spaceships balancing

🪐 Global pacing adjustments

You may encounter bugs or incomplete content: we are currently, among other things, implementing interfaces for the above-listed changes.

Give us feedback using the Form link available on both the game Main Menu and Pause Menu. You can also interact directly with us on our Discord linked on the game Main Menu.

Thank you so much for taking part in this Beta and for contributing to making Out There: Oceans of Time even more special.

Have a wonderful trip through space!

Mi-Clos & Modern Wolf

Get the latest updates on our socials:

🚀 Following Out There: Oceans of Time on Twitter

🚀 Join the community on Discord

🚀 Subscribe to our newsletter