EA Patch note 1.16

Greetings! Here are the update notes:

Add voice of general

Add voice volume adjustment column in settings

Try to fix the bug that cards play too fast and get stuck (if this bug still appears after the update, please inform)

Materials required for upgrading generals are reduced

The treasure choice is now one of three

Treasure and equipment will appear above the character when triggered

Optimize some novice tutorial operations

When upgrading equipment, add description boxes before and after upgrading

After closing and opening the personal assistant, reset the conversation

The strategic resource description box is added

Fixed the bug of doubling the damage of all infantry cards under Jiang Wei's buff

Redesigned the territory resource interface to make it more intuitive

Fixed the bug that mysterious treasure house has a chance to give boss treasure

The buff noun in the buff description will have an additional description box to explain its effect

Cao Cao's HP is changed to 120

Fixed the bug of blocking cards in the novice tutorial of Cao Cao camp

Cancel the redundant territory Icon

The mine now directly gives 50 copper coins more, and will not give more copper coins in future battles

Redo about 40 cards and several generals in the game to make it more playable

Add 9 Cards

Redo event rewards, treasure attributes, and several enemy values