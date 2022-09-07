EA Patch note 1.16

Greetings! Here are the update notes:
-
Add voice of general
-
Add voice volume adjustment column in settings
-
Try to fix the bug that cards play too fast and get stuck (if this bug still appears after the update, please inform)
-
Materials required for upgrading generals are reduced
-
The treasure choice is now one of three
-
Treasure and equipment will appear above the character when triggered
-
Optimize some novice tutorial operations
-
When upgrading equipment, add description boxes before and after upgrading
-
After closing and opening the personal assistant, reset the conversation
-
The strategic resource description box is added
-
Fixed the bug of doubling the damage of all infantry cards under Jiang Wei's buff
-
Redesigned the territory resource interface to make it more intuitive
-
Fixed the bug that mysterious treasure house has a chance to give boss treasure
-
The buff noun in the buff description will have an additional description box to explain its effect
-
Cao Cao's HP is changed to 120
-
Fixed the bug of blocking cards in the novice tutorial of Cao Cao camp
-
Cancel the redundant territory Icon
-
The mine now directly gives 50 copper coins more, and will not give more copper coins in future battles
-
Redo about 40 cards and several generals in the game to make it more playable
-
Add 9 Cards
-
Redo event rewards, treasure attributes, and several enemy values
-
Add new opening cinema
Next patch date will be around late Sep, which will focus on polishing the game. After that, I will develop a new camp which will be around 2 months.
Changed files in this update