 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Three Kingdom: The Journey update for 7 September 2022

EA Patch note 1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9469638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Here are the update notes:

  1. Add voice of general

  2. Add voice volume adjustment column in settings

  3. Try to fix the bug that cards play too fast and get stuck (if this bug still appears after the update, please inform)

  4. Materials required for upgrading generals are reduced

  5. The treasure choice is now one of three

  6. Treasure and equipment will appear above the character when triggered

  7. Optimize some novice tutorial operations

  8. When upgrading equipment, add description boxes before and after upgrading

  9. After closing and opening the personal assistant, reset the conversation

  10. The strategic resource description box is added

  11. Fixed the bug of doubling the damage of all infantry cards under Jiang Wei's buff

  12. Redesigned the territory resource interface to make it more intuitive

  13. Fixed the bug that mysterious treasure house has a chance to give boss treasure

  14. The buff noun in the buff description will have an additional description box to explain its effect

  15. Cao Cao's HP is changed to 120

  16. Fixed the bug of blocking cards in the novice tutorial of Cao Cao camp

  17. Cancel the redundant territory Icon

  18. The mine now directly gives 50 copper coins more, and will not give more copper coins in future battles

  19. Redo about 40 cards and several generals in the game to make it more playable

  20. Add 9 Cards

  21. Redo event rewards, treasure attributes, and several enemy values

  22. Add new opening cinema

Next patch date will be around late Sep, which will focus on polishing the game. After that, I will develop a new camp which will be around 2 months.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1314771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link