 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hentai Possess-Her update for 7 September 2022

Update 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9469453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

Update 2.0 improves the gallery! - Swapping out 1 of the static images for each character and bringing them to life with animation and voice acting.

Any problems, let me know!

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1813321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link