Patch update 0.5.9

We are super excited to introduce the second update of our combat sprint, and we hope you will give it a go in the playtest and tell us what you think so far.

Lord Gween

A new lord has been added for testing. She wears light armor, is armed with a crossbow, and is able to place traps that stun the enemy and fire a spirit eagle that deals damage to all units in its path.

Weather

Now rain and thunderstorms will generate different global modifiers on the battle boards. Rain gives increased fire protection to everyone, and Thunder storm will send down lightning strikes hitting random tiles.



Interactive sites

The Banner of Heroes and Holy shrine will, once activated by a unit, apply a positive modifier affecting the whole war party.



Heroes

The Warrior renamed Shield Guard, now wears full plate armor, while his damage has been nerfed.

The spearman renamed Lancer is now equipped with a halberd dealing breaching damage, making it very effective against plated units.

Bugs

Fixed a bug where AI was idle if attacked by ranged

Fixed difficulty in caves.

Fixed conversion of items to resources if defeated

Removed double gates in some stronghold courtyards

And lots of other minor bugs

New features coming up.

Hero Promotion

We are working on a new hero promotion system allowing you to promote heroes and upgrade their abilities.

Interactive sites rework

New ways to interact with sites that will make them more functional and also allow units to use some of their abilities on them

