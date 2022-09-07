The new version is now available
-Fixed some bugs.
-Added multi-monitor support, if you use multiple monitors, you can set which monitor Desktop Girlfriend will be displayed on inside the system options.
Desktop Girlfriend update for 7 September 2022
