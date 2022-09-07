 Skip to content

Luminary update for 7 September 2022

[Event] GoonZu Election Winners | S66 : S1

GOONZU CORONATION NIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT !!!

Greetings Luminarians!

After long deliberation, the results are in! After an arduous battle, we have our winner. The new era has just begun. The Coronation Night will be held depending on the availability of the nominated GoonZu!
Once again! Congratulations Frequency may your run as GoonZu may prosper and make you and your people proud.

We will joyously congratulate our GoonZu:

  • Season 66 Zeus Server: Naofumi
  • Season 1 Hestia Server: Chotin


We invite all of you to our GoonZu Ceremony in Hanyang Throne Room!
See you there Citizens of Abel!

Regards,
Luminary Global Team.

