- Added skill points display on the new game menu
- Added timer to credit scene to transition back to main menu
- Added extra cameras for the credit scene
- Patch for autoscaling of UI resolution
- Adjusted Myrddin mage's UI to be centered
Cryptr update for 7 September 2022
Patch notes for Sept 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update