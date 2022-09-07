 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 7 September 2022

Patch notes for Sept 6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added skill points display on the new game menu
  • Added timer to credit scene to transition back to main menu
  • Added extra cameras for the credit scene
  • Patch for autoscaling of UI resolution
  • Adjusted Myrddin mage's UI to be centered

