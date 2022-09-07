Beta Update 2022.09.06

- By default, planets now render at half the old texture resolution, which should significantly reduce loading times and VRAM usage. There is a new graphics setting to switch between 50%, 100% (the new default), and 200% (the old) planet texture resolutions.
- Fixed "NO PATH TO STORAGE" error when the only available storage has no airlock access even though resources can be delivered directly to it from the outside.
- Fixed erroneous "incompatible" message when trying to join a game if you and the host were using different languages.
- Fixed multiplayer desyncs when using Mining Lasers to salvage or mine.
- Fixed multiplayer desyncs that can happen when one or more computers has a different number of CPU cores from the others. (Or when using --cores)
- Fixed weapons not firing after jumping back to an already-visited star system.
- When a mining laser switches targets while mining or salvaging, it will now prefer to choose the target that requires the least amount of turret rotation to shoot at.
- Mining Lasers set to "hold fire" will still fire at parts/asteroids marked for salvaging/mining.
- Mining lasers will no longer shoot at parts on their own ship that are marked for salvage.
- Fixed crash in some situations when pressing Esc to close open windows.
- Fixed crash when loading a Creative Mode game in single-player that was originally saved in multiplayer and then using the galaxy map to switch to a different star system.
- Fixed rare crash when crew pick up resource nuggets.
- Possible fix for SalvageJob.OnCrewArrived crash.
- Trying to install a mod with no mod.rules file will now give an error.
- Accepting an already-failed mission will now properly show the "Mission Failed" notification and immediately remove it from your mission log.
- Fixed typo in the Command Points tutorial.
