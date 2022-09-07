Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.0.6

Gameplay Changes
- Players can no longer vote for a phantom type before beginning the investigation phase
- Fixed Any Percent and All Evidence reliability for the leaderboard
- Spirit Box now responds to player character's radial menu ping
Bug Fixes
- The correct text now displays when loading into a lobby from a game invite
- Swapping to equipment and gadget slots while reloading a weapon no longer breaks guns
Arcana Cards
-
Limiter Override
- Energy damage decreased from 15% to 5%
- Rarity changed from Rare to Unique
Audio Changes
-
EMF Reader
- Pitch decreased
- Slight volume decrease
-
Motion Detector
- Volume decreased
-
Server Travel Truck
- Audio disabled
-
Sanitorium Hunt Alert
- Ethereal whispers increased in volume
- Static volume decreased
-
Thermometer
- Added audio alert for negative temperatures
-
Phantom Presence
- Low end undertones turned down
- Decreased the distance the phantom is heard at
-
Weapons
- Added audible feedback to all weapons upon dealing damage to phantoms
-
In-Game Voice
- Distance and occlusion attenuation added
-
Character Pings
- Added voice lines to the player character ping radial menu
Weapon Tuning
-
Salt Shotgun
- Slight increase in fire rate
- Fix for random bug where weapon can no longer be fired
-
EMF Pistol
- Charged shot damage decreased
- 100% charged shot has 100% chance to bind the phantom
-
NaCl45
- Base damage increased
- Critical damage increased to 150% of base damage
- Knockback power decreased
- Fix for random bug where weapon can no longer be fired
-
EMFG
- Damage slightly decreased
- Increased bind chance
- Fixed bug with battery widget not showing up
-
Holy Soaker
- Sound effects added
- No longer deals friendly fire damage
- Reload cancel bug fixed
- Shot pools no longer spawn on walls
