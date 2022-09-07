 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 7 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9464888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • Players can no longer vote for a phantom type before beginning the investigation phase
  • Fixed Any Percent and All Evidence reliability for the leaderboard
  • Spirit Box now responds to player character's radial menu ping

Bug Fixes

  • The correct text now displays when loading into a lobby from a game invite
  • Swapping to equipment and gadget slots while reloading a weapon no longer breaks guns

Arcana Cards

  • Limiter Override
    • Energy damage decreased from 15% to 5%
    • Rarity changed from Rare to Unique

Audio Changes

  • EMF Reader
    • Pitch decreased
    • Slight volume decrease
  • Motion Detector
    • Volume decreased
  • Server Travel Truck
    • Audio disabled
  • Sanitorium Hunt Alert
    • Ethereal whispers increased in volume
    • Static volume decreased
  • Thermometer
    • Added audio alert for negative temperatures
  • Phantom Presence
    • Low end undertones turned down
    • Decreased the distance the phantom is heard at
  • Weapons
    • Added audible feedback to all weapons upon dealing damage to phantoms
  • In-Game Voice
    • Distance and occlusion attenuation added
  • Character Pings
    • Added voice lines to the player character ping radial menu

Weapon Tuning

  • Salt Shotgun
    • Slight increase in fire rate
    • Fix for random bug where weapon can no longer be fired
  • EMF Pistol
    • Charged shot damage decreased
    • 100% charged shot has 100% chance to bind the phantom
  • NaCl45
    • Base damage increased
    • Critical damage increased to 150% of base damage
    • Knockback power decreased
    • Fix for random bug where weapon can no longer be fired
  • EMFG
    • Damage slightly decreased
    • Increased bind chance
    • Fixed bug with battery widget not showing up
  • Holy Soaker
    • Sound effects added
    • No longer deals friendly fire damage
    • Reload cancel bug fixed
    • Shot pools no longer spawn on walls

