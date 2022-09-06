-
New: Monster icon in the Map menu can now be clicked for small information on what they are.
-
New: Enhancing has been slightly modified to have a title text above pointing at how it work.
-
Change: Inventory Bag changing with the mouse will now only work if you aren't scrolling material or bonuses list.
-
Fix: Visual issue on 'Spawn More Potatoes at once' when Buy Max was selected.
-
Translation: Every language should be fully working (Unity was generating a limit and fixed amount of character, we had to add them all manually 1 by 1 ^^ but now it work).
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 6 September 2022
Update V0.24-3:
