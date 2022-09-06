 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 6 September 2022

Update V0.24-3:

Build 9463466

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New: Monster icon in the Map menu can now be clicked for small information on what they are.

  • New: Enhancing has been slightly modified to have a title text above pointing at how it work.

  • Change: Inventory Bag changing with the mouse will now only work if you aren't scrolling material or bonuses list.

  • Fix: Visual issue on 'Spawn More Potatoes at once' when Buy Max was selected.

  • Translation: Every language should be fully working (Unity was generating a limit and fixed amount of character, we had to add them all manually 1 by 1 ^^ but now it work).

