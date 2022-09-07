Them and Us - Patch Update 1.0.7

Notice:
If you already progressing the story, to avoid game crashing or other problems please make sure to check the integrity files after the update is over. To make sure the files are corrected downloaded by STEAM.
https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=2037-QEUH-3335
Hi guys,
In this update, we mostly look at how to fix all problems that appears to all Radeon video cards users as well as how to optimize some of the levels for Steam Deck.
-
We fixed 99% of the blinking lights that appears to all people that use Radeon video cards.
-
We optimized the following levels to run at a higher FPS on Steam Deck and PC:
Inside Mansion Backyard, Cemetery 1 (OTS) Cemetery 2 (FC), Garden B, and Village.
-
We made the tabbing out (Alt+Tab) faster and more responsive by pausing the game.
Changed files in this update