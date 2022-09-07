Them and Us - Patch Update 1.0.7

Notice:

If you already progressing the story, to avoid game crashing or other problems please make sure to check the integrity files after the update is over. To make sure the files are corrected downloaded by STEAM.

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=2037-QEUH-3335

Hi guys,

In this update, we mostly look at how to fix all problems that appears to all Radeon video cards users as well as how to optimize some of the levels for Steam Deck.