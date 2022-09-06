Share · View all patches · Build 9462705 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.6.5 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on September 6 and includes the return of Instanced Wars.

AUDIO

Sound effects

Fixed an issue that caused some sound effects to not trigger for various character actions.

Summer Medleyfaire music

Fixed an issue that caused the Medleyfaire performance music "Windsward Inn" and "Path Less Traveled" to not play.

EXPEDITIONS

Garden of Genesis

Adjusted collision to prevent players from entering unintended areas in the Alluvium Marl boss fight arena.

WORLD EXPERIENCE

Notable Fixes

Wars will automatically be rescheduled if there's an issue with the invite phase and the invites do not get sent out.

Fixed an issue that caused Outpost Rush items to not auto-equip to empty slots on the player's hotbar.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from queuing for Arenas because the queue screen said "Waiting for Players".

Fixed a bug that caused players to lose any progress made during their current session after logging off.

Made general technical improvements to the Group Finder feature to improve reliability.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to endlessly spam abilities.

Instanced Wars have been reactivated.

UX/UI/SOCIAL

Trading Post

Fixed an issue that caused the "Avail." column of the Trading Post to incorrectly display amount owned instead of showing the amount available to buy.

Group Finder

The "View Expedition" button in the Expedition map flyout now reads "Find Group" in order to improve the Group Finder’s ease of use.

Expedition

Musical Performance UI no longer remains after players go into an Expedition.

LOCALIZATION

Notable Fixes

Group Finder error messages are now fully localized.

Perks with outdated descriptions now have the correct localization for Polish and Italian.

Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.