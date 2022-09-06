 Skip to content

New World update for 6 September 2022

New World Update 1.6.5

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.6.5 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on September 6 and includes the return of Instanced Wars.

AUDIO

Sound effects
  • Fixed an issue that caused some sound effects to not trigger for various character actions.
Summer Medleyfaire music
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Medleyfaire performance music "Windsward Inn" and "Path Less Traveled" to not play.

EXPEDITIONS

Garden of Genesis
  • Adjusted collision to prevent players from entering unintended areas in the Alluvium Marl boss fight arena.

WORLD EXPERIENCE

Notable Fixes
  • Wars will automatically be rescheduled if there's an issue with the invite phase and the invites do not get sent out.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Outpost Rush items to not auto-equip to empty slots on the player's hotbar.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from queuing for Arenas because the queue screen said "Waiting for Players".
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to lose any progress made during their current session after logging off.
  • Made general technical improvements to the Group Finder feature to improve reliability.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to endlessly spam abilities.
  • Instanced Wars have been reactivated.

UX/UI/SOCIAL

Trading Post
  • Fixed an issue that caused the "Avail." column of the Trading Post to incorrectly display amount owned instead of showing the amount available to buy.
Group Finder
  • The "View Expedition" button in the Expedition map flyout now reads "Find Group" in order to improve the Group Finder’s ease of use.
Expedition
  • Musical Performance UI no longer remains after players go into an Expedition.

LOCALIZATION

Notable Fixes
  • Group Finder error messages are now fully localized.
  • Perks with outdated descriptions now have the correct localization for Polish and Italian.

Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.

