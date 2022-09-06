Greetings, Adventurers!
New World Update 1.6.5 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on September 6 and includes the return of Instanced Wars.
AUDIO
Sound effects
- Fixed an issue that caused some sound effects to not trigger for various character actions.
Summer Medleyfaire music
- Fixed an issue that caused the Medleyfaire performance music "Windsward Inn" and "Path Less Traveled" to not play.
EXPEDITIONS
Garden of Genesis
- Adjusted collision to prevent players from entering unintended areas in the Alluvium Marl boss fight arena.
WORLD EXPERIENCE
Notable Fixes
- Wars will automatically be rescheduled if there's an issue with the invite phase and the invites do not get sent out.
- Fixed an issue that caused Outpost Rush items to not auto-equip to empty slots on the player's hotbar.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from queuing for Arenas because the queue screen said "Waiting for Players".
- Fixed a bug that caused players to lose any progress made during their current session after logging off.
- Made general technical improvements to the Group Finder feature to improve reliability.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to endlessly spam abilities.
- Instanced Wars have been reactivated.
UX/UI/SOCIAL
Trading Post
- Fixed an issue that caused the "Avail." column of the Trading Post to incorrectly display amount owned instead of showing the amount available to buy.
Group Finder
- The "View Expedition" button in the Expedition map flyout now reads "Find Group" in order to improve the Group Finder’s ease of use.
Expedition
- Musical Performance UI no longer remains after players go into an Expedition.
LOCALIZATION
Notable Fixes
- Group Finder error messages are now fully localized.
- Perks with outdated descriptions now have the correct localization for Polish and Italian.
Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.
