Hell is Others update for 6 September 2022

The beta test is now closed!

Hell is Others update for 6 September 2022

Hello residents!

The beta is officially closed.

I hope you had a bloody stay in Century City!

I want to thank you all for joining the beta weekend.
A special thanks to all the content creators that streamed the game.
It was a blast watching you having a good time in Century City.
We really appreciate your support!

Interesting insights and funny data about the closed beta are coming soon.
Also make sure to join our Discord to find out about upcoming community activities!

Last but not least, we would love to hear your feedback on the game!
Please fill up the survey below to help us improve Hell is Others and leave your Discord username in case you want to participate in our Discord Nitro giveaway.

👉 CLOSED BETA SURVEY 👈

