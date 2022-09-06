Upcoming Maintenance

Hi Everyone, we want to let you know that on September 12th, we’re doing some scheduled maintenance at PokerStars VR.

This means that from 5 am ET, PokerStars VR will be completely offline, and you’ll see a short maintenance message before the game closes.

There’s quite a bit of housekeeping to do, so we expect it might take around 24 hours to get everything right the first time.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience, and thank you all for your understanding and patience.

Of course, if we’re back online sooner than expected, you’ll be the first to know.



What does this mean for you?

Once we’re back up and running, you won’t have to lift a finger. Simply log in to PokerStars VR as normal. Your seat will be waiting.

And you can rest assured your account, chips, creds and items will be right where you left them, safe and secure.

What if you experience any problems?

We’ll do our best to get everything right in one go but you may see some small issues in the game for a short while after we’re back online.

Don’t worry. You can guarantee our developers will be hunting down and fixing them.

If you experience any problems with your account, our Customer Support team is available and ready to help. You can submit a support request at any time using the link: https://luckyvr.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

Welcome back giveaway!

To thank you for your patience and welcome you back to the tables, we’re also giving away an exclusive Maintenance Duckie to add to your props collection!

To claim yours, simply log back in as normal once our scheduled maintenance is complete and before the end of September.



