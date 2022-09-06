Update for Beta Branch 9/6/2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

HereSphere update v0.8.1 for PC is now available with web API improvements, including the ability to write favorites, ratings, tags, and hsp files to the server, as well as some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Web API:

Changes to favorites, ratings, and tags, as well as writing HSP files and file deletion actions will be sent to the server. If you're a developer, contact me for the updated API docs.

The API overwrite toggles for favorites and ratings are now enabled by default for new users. These toggles force the player to use the favorite and ratings supplied by the server using the HereSphere API. If the site integrating the HereSphere API doesn't allow writing favorites, ratings, etc., but you still want your changes to persist, then disable these toggles by clicking on the cogwheel in the bottom right corner of the web API view.

Added a "cameraIPD" number field to the video data json. This is the distance between the stereo cameras used to record the video in cm, and typically ranges between 6.0 to 7.0cm, with 6.4-6.5cm being a good default.

A synchronized peripherals icon has been added to the thumbnails to indicate if a script is associated with the video when using the web API.

When clicking on the synchronized peripherals icon above the seekbar, if there are multiple scripts associated with a video using the web API, a drop down box will be displayed with the script names, allowing you to switch between them.

Manually inputting a url that ends with /heresphere or /deovr will now force the player to use the corresponding API. The player will do its best to migrate user data between different API's without losing user data, but it's recommend you backup your data to hsp files before switching API. XBVR tags are named differently depending on whether the DeoVR or HereSphere API is used, so you'll end up with duplicate tags with different categories, which is probably not desirable.

Quality of life improvements:

Filename projection suffixes can now be preceded by a space, hyphen, or underscore.

Added an "Always Show Controllers" toggle to the user settings. When enabled, the motion controllers will remain visible, even when the menu is hidden.

Added a keybinding for "Toggle Always Show Controllers" about half down the keybinding list.

The volume slider now also affects the volume of the thumbnail preview video.

Limit mouse cursor movement to stay within menu bounds to prevent mouse cursor from disappearing

Limit the vertical camera rotation when in desktop mode to fix mouse control issues with the camera

Bug Fixes: