Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 6 September 2022

Verison: 0.8.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9462118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Control / Added left analogue stick to move cursor.
  • Control / hide mouse cursor when using controller.
  • Control / Changed button mapping (A to accept and B to back)
  • Tutorial / Added tutorial for controller.
  • Bug fix / Bug: Wrong message about next unlock.
  • Bug fix / Bug: arrow preview disappears after rotating the screen.
  • Bug fix / Bug: Minor bug related to tutorial.

