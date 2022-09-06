- Control / Added left analogue stick to move cursor.
- Control / hide mouse cursor when using controller.
- Control / Changed button mapping (A to accept and B to back)
- Tutorial / Added tutorial for controller.
- Bug fix / Bug: Wrong message about next unlock.
- Bug fix / Bug: arrow preview disappears after rotating the screen.
- Bug fix / Bug: Minor bug related to tutorial.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 6 September 2022
Verison: 0.8.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
