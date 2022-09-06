Quick Update

Changelog:
Save system:
- Continuing the game after taking the "Muscle Head" upgrade
correctly sets energy
- If you left the game on Upgrades Day, it wasn't available in the Upgrades tab - Fixed
- Fixed random game crashes after loading the game
Other:
- Now you can move through the price tab with a scroll
- The ability to build multiple buildings at once
- The price of the roll increases with each use
- Each day has a name and description in the top panel
- Planting sound reduced
- Now you can choose items from the bottom panel
- The mayonnaise machine no longer crashes the game
Changed files in this update