Another Farm Roguelike update for 6 September 2022

Quick Update

Build 9462087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Save system:
  • Continuing the game after taking the "Muscle Head" upgrade
    correctly sets energy
  • If you left the game on Upgrades Day, it wasn't available in the Upgrades tab - Fixed
  • Fixed random game crashes after loading the game
Other:
  • Now you can move through the price tab with a scroll
  • The ability to build multiple buildings at once
  • The price of the roll increases with each use
  • Each day has a name and description in the top panel
  • Planting sound reduced
  • Now you can choose items from the bottom panel
  • The mayonnaise machine no longer crashes the game

