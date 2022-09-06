 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eat Fish, Get Achievements Playtest update for 6 September 2022

Playtest Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9459165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is an initial build of the game, some features will be missing and the game hasn't gone through balancing yet. Please leave feedback on the game and I can implement it before the official release!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link