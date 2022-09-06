V0.8570 Updates

Updates：

-Enhance the effect of weapon “Sturdy Spear”;

Bug Fixes：

-Fixed the bug that the filtering function of the equipment management interface would display incorrectly

under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that the monster's invincible state could not be correctly attacked under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that the purchase accessories interface in terrain “Fountain“ displayed incorrectly

under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that “Beetle Warrior” cannot attack more enemies;

-Fixed the bug that passive skill of “Zombie“ cannot take effect under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that the effective condition of tablet “Bastion” could not take effect correctly;

-Fixed the bug that the weapon “Doom Blade” would take effect by mistake under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the repetition and mistakes of some texts;

-Fixed some mistakes in the translation of English and Japanese;