PixageFX Pixel Art 1.1.0.0 is OUT!! New features, New modules!!



New Feature : TEMPLATES

Now there are ready-made templates in PixageFX Pixel Art too!

We have also added the Template system to PixageFX Pixel Art, which has been in PixageFX Studio for a while.



Now there are more modules in PixageFX Pixel Art.

The world's most successful pixelation module 'Pixelate Advance AI' in Pixage FX Studio is now available in PixageFX Pixel Art.

In addition, we have added other modules. Please visit our website to see all modules and differences with PixageFX Studio.