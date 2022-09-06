- Completely redid level 20
- Added a crane minigame to level 20
- Eliminated lag in several areas
- Added level 71: the entrance to the shady grey
- Added over 20 more ambiences to the game
- Added 5 new sublevels to level redacted
- The new liquids now have their own effects in the squirt gun
- The squirt gun now has a rapid-fire mode
- Some levels are now generated
- Opened the cameramen cimkin shop
- Added some facelings to level 11
- Fixed many bugs
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 6 September 2022
2.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
