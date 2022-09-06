 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 6 September 2022

2.12

2.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completely redid level 20
  • Added a crane minigame to level 20
  • Eliminated lag in several areas
  • Added level 71: the entrance to the shady grey
  • Added over 20 more ambiences to the game
  • Added 5 new sublevels to level redacted
  • The new liquids now have their own effects in the squirt gun
  • The squirt gun now has a rapid-fire mode
  • Some levels are now generated
  • Opened the cameramen cimkin shop
  • Added some facelings to level 11
  • Fixed many bugs

