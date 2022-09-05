2.939 - few adjustments

ADJUSTMENTS:

[🔼] Adapted the scrollable distance of dessert and awards sections to only scroll as long as content within.

[🔼] Better distribution of awards for landscape to reduce scrolling.

[🔼] Show completed awards.

[🔼] Quality % value now better reflects the odds of producing the minimum Tasty dessert. (actual value has not changed, just the way it's displayed).

[🔼] Alphabetic dessert sorting.

[🔼] Store Specific Specialty Dessert Filtering.

[🔼] XP settings trainer buttons only effect current list of recipes.

[🔼] Adjusted scroll speed of filter dropdowns.

BUGS:

[🔨] Filter Dropdowns showed full totals when they should only show what is possible in the current store lvl.

[🔨] Decadent challenges swapped to coffee spins on reload of game.

[🔨] Settings choice for new vs old filter settings didn't reapply automatically when closing and re-opening the game.

[🔨] Old filter system for desserts buttons didn't change colour when active.