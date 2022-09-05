 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Baker Boss update for 5 September 2022

2.939 - few adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 9456134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADJUSTMENTS:
[🔼] Adapted the scrollable distance of dessert and awards sections to only scroll as long as content within.
[🔼] Better distribution of awards for landscape to reduce scrolling.
[🔼] Show completed awards.
[🔼] Quality % value now better reflects the odds of producing the minimum Tasty dessert. (actual value has not changed, just the way it's displayed).
[🔼] Alphabetic dessert sorting.
[🔼] Store Specific Specialty Dessert Filtering.
[🔼] XP settings trainer buttons only effect current list of recipes.
[🔼] Adjusted scroll speed of filter dropdowns.

BUGS:
[🔨] Filter Dropdowns showed full totals when they should only show what is possible in the current store lvl.
[🔨] Decadent challenges swapped to coffee spins on reload of game.
[🔨] Settings choice for new vs old filter settings didn't reapply automatically when closing and re-opening the game.
[🔨] Old filter system for desserts buttons didn't change colour when active.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link