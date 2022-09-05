UPDATE: Bigger win count, smaller fixes

Today's update includes the following changes:
- Increased the maximum win count for Dungeons & Diagrams and the solitaire games from 999 to 9999. Please don't interpret this as a challenge.
- Updated the best known score for the "A. ZURI" bonus puzzle in X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path from 10 to 9.
- Fixed an obscure crash on Mac when switching between monitors.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the presence of a camera notch would sometimes cause the mouse position to be shifted.
