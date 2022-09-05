 Skip to content

Last Call BBS update for 5 September 2022

UPDATE: Bigger win count, smaller fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9456028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • Increased the maximum win count for Dungeons & Diagrams and the solitaire games from 999 to 9999. Please don't interpret this as a challenge.
  • Updated the best known score for the "A. ZURI" bonus puzzle in X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path from 10 to 9.
  • Fixed an obscure crash on Mac when switching between monitors.
  • Fixed an issue on Mac where the presence of a camera notch would sometimes cause the mouse position to be shifted.

