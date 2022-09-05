Mischievous Monday #4

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new Boneraiser Lore meta has been added called "Journey Into Beyonds" which opens up a new way of playing the Mausoleum Awakening game mode. Beating Gigald with it will open up New Game Plus which can then be selected when starting a new run (each successive Gigald pounding opening up the next Plus). Each Plus increases the amount and health of enemies by +10% to add some extra difficulty, but also each Plus takes place on a brand new map, so now you can set base in the spooky Sullenwoods or dank Dungeon. As more maps are added to the Skirmishes game mode they will also be added to New Game Plus too, and each Plus map also has their own online leaderboards to beat each other over.

A new Heroic Force meta has also been added that adds in gangs of Warbles who come to swallow thee whole. They replace the regular spot of the slimes, who will now override a random enemy stage to shake things up a little. Once you've unlocked all hats a gang of lanklet with gems for heads will also just randomly pop in for a surprise pummelling.

Five new Architect Contraptions have been added to spruce up those new maps (Sorcery Tome, Boning Totem, Peeky Potatocrow, Scarecrow Rascal, Ginormous Pumpkin). And two new giant minions have been added (Giant Boobroski Bro, Giant Fruitikino Bro). Plus three new spells (Sanguine Shovels, Suckage Extravaganza, Humongous Gems).

Two new new music tracks have been added (We're All Under The Stars, Jumpshot). Plus 2 new achievements added related to the new content (Warbles Survival, King Gigald Bosshunter Plus).

Also added a mouse setting called "Mouse Buttons" which now needs to be turned on if you want to use the mouse buttons for actions (seemed a bit confusing to new players who stumble onto the mouse controls otherwise).

And some bug fixes...

Being within a Fruity Bro's healing aura was preventing death from enemy touch damage.

Sealing minions could allow you to go over the usual max limit for that type.

The music and sound effects would sometimes cut out.

The HUD wasn't displaying a bone percentage over 100% (which could be the case when delaying a bone level up).

Enemies weren't spawning from the top in the Farm/Dungeon map.

The Cadaver Coffin was randomly generating a new normal minion even if it's level was above 1.

After choosing a relic some relics weren't immediately updating the displayed max health.

Added some fail safes when choosing a bonerise/relic/spell to prevent game freezes if you go mental with banishments.

The High Wizard boss could still target you if you were a snowman.

The Sorcerer's "Wizardous Treachery" class meta wasn't creating extra wizards in the Skirmish game mode.

The visible Score counter could struggle to keep up if you were gaining too much score.

Enjoy! :]