Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 5 September 2022

New Update! - More Goalkeeper Improvements

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS:

More Goalkeeper Improvements
  • Manual goalkeeper: Added skill button to jump automatically.
  • Fixed the bounces of the goalkeeper saves (more chances for the ball to return to the pitch = more fun).
  • Goalkeeper balance (improvement: kick from long distance saves)
  • Goalkeeper animation improvements.
  • Bugfix: Offside only on the opposite half of the pitch.

AI Improvements
  • Re-worked the free kick AI.
  • AI more difficult (for example using urgent passes if marked) associated to difficult mode.
  • AI more easy (for example, players stand from time to time) associated to easy mode.
MISC:
  • New Intro video added!!
  • Balanced skills for all players in competitions: OlymPixel, Women's OlymPixel,
  • Fixed some wrong shadows on penalty modes.
  • Fixed bengal light/flares and bottles being thrown when situations are disabled
  • Updated all locales to latest language corrections
  • Implemented first version of PixelArt controller-glyphs
  • Completed art style unification for coaches.
  • Build size optimization.
  • UI backgrounds improved.
  • Weather audio was added.
  • Simplified Chinese text now generates at run-time and should not miss any glyph. (Please report if you see one!)
  • Many small bugfixes and improvements.
DISCLAIMERS:
  • As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
  • The new import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.

