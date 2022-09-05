New Update! - More Goalkeeper Improvements

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS:
More Goalkeeper Improvements
- Manual goalkeeper: Added skill button to jump automatically.
- Fixed the bounces of the goalkeeper saves (more chances for the ball to return to the pitch = more fun).
- Goalkeeper balance (improvement: kick from long distance saves)
- Goalkeeper animation improvements.
- Bugfix: Offside only on the opposite half of the pitch.
AI Improvements
- Re-worked the free kick AI.
- AI more difficult (for example using urgent passes if marked) associated to difficult mode.
- AI more easy (for example, players stand from time to time) associated to easy mode.
MISC:
- New Intro video added!!
- Balanced skills for all players in competitions: OlymPixel, Women's OlymPixel,
- Fixed some wrong shadows on penalty modes.
- Fixed bengal light/flares and bottles being thrown when situations are disabled
- Updated all locales to latest language corrections
- Implemented first version of PixelArt controller-glyphs
- Completed art style unification for coaches.
- Build size optimization.
- UI backgrounds improved.
- Weather audio was added.
- Simplified Chinese text now generates at run-time and should not miss any glyph. (Please report if you see one!)
- Many small bugfixes and improvements.
DISCLAIMERS:
- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
- The new import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
Changed files in this update